The Romantics EXCLUSIVE: Smriti Mundhra REVEALS why Amitabh Bachchan dislikes the term 'Bollywood'

Meanwhile, in a recent chat with Pinkvilla, director Smriti Mundhra spoke about the project in detail and revealed an interesting fact about legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Here's what she has to say...

The Romantics , the star-studded docu-series which narrates the illustrious journey of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra , his production house Yash Raj Films, and the celebrated director Aditya Chopra, is now receiving much love from the audiences. The project, which is directed by Smriti Mundhra , features over 35 renowned stars and technicians of the Hindi film industry from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan to Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Amitabh Bachchan's dislike for the term 'Bollywood'

In The Romantics, there is a portion where the stars were seen discussing the term 'Bollywood'. Interestingly, most of them strongly dislike this term, which is used to represent the modern-day Hindi film industry. Director Smriti Mundhra, who spoke about the same in her Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, dropped some interesting details.

"I think it was interesting. I didn't quite expect that kind of reaction.to it, but I think it was really interesting because the Indian film industry of all its regions and of course especially the Hindi film industry has grown tremendously. It has such a rich history. A history almost as old as Hollywood. As prolific if not more prolific. As much if not more cultural capital around the world as Hollywood. So, it feels a little odd to frame this industry in the light of another film industry," she explained. "What I think really came across when I asked this question to people is that they don't want to be considered derivative of another culture," she added.

Later, she also revealed how Amitabh Bachchan reacts to the term 'Bollywood' and revealed that he dislikes it. "I didn't realise it. But again, talking to people, apparently, it is a very known thing in the industry that he has been a long time averse to this term Bollywood. Ever since it became popular he has been averse to this term. So many people said that - especially around Mr. Bachchan do not slip up, do not say the word Bollywood," revealed Smriti Mundhra.

Watch Pinkvilla's Exclusive chat with The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra below: