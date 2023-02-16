The Romantics EXCLUSIVE: Smriti Mundhra reveals Shah Rukh Khan still holds pain over Yash Chopra’s passing

Yash Raj Film’s The Romantics is a docu-series that reveals a lot of inside secrets of the production house and the films made by Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra. The series was released on Netflix on February 14 and the show is special also because it features Aditya Chopra’s rarest of a rare interviews. The series has been receiving a lot of praise from fans. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, director Smriti Mundhra spoke about her experience of working on The Romantics, what went behind making this series possible, getting Aditya Chopra on camera for the first time, and Shah Rukh Khan’s deep connection with YRF and Aditya Chopra. Smriti Mundhra talks about interviewing Shah Rukh Khan

The Romantics features several Bollywood stars who have been associated with Aditya Chopra, Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Studios in some part of their career. Shah Rukh Khan features in the web series and talks about his association with YRF Studios. Talking about interviewing SRK, Smriti said, “for Shah Rukh Khan we know that his connection with Yash Raj films and Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra runs very deep. The arc of his career and the trajectory of the studio are the same. But I think what was really interesting was the personal connection that he has particularly with Yash Chopra. He really looked at him like a father figure and he still holds some pain over his passing. It was not just a professional relationship but it was a profound personal relationship they had. I won't spoil anything that he has said in the series but he does extensively talk about the impact of Yash ji in his career but also of Adi in his career.”

The Romantics The streaming giant has globally released The Romantics on Feb 14, 2023, as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc. The Romantics has been directed by Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise. The Oscar & Emmy-nominated film-maker’s docu-series, The Romantics, will open up the year for Netflix’s unscripted slate in India in 2023. The star-packed docu-series will feature 35 leading voices of the Hindi film industry, including the mega-stars who have closely worked with YRF through its existence, and dive into the history of Bollywood through the lens of YRF’s impact in making Bollywood and it’s leading stars a household name globally.

