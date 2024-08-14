EXO’s Baekhyun announces upcoming mini-album Hello, World release on US Official Artist store

EXO’s Baekyun has announced that his upcoming solo album Hello, World will be released on the US Official Artist Store. The artist is ready to dominate not just South Korea and Asia but also take over the West. As K-pop becomes more popular with each passing day, he is also taking the opportunity to make a name for himself worldwide.

On August 13, 2024, EXO’s Baekhyun announced that he would be officially releasing his upcoming solo album on the U.S. Official Artist store. Titled Hello, World, the mini-album will be his fourth solo release and will drop on September 6, 2024. The U.S. exclusive versions of the album are available for pre-order and purchase on the official BAEKHYUN STORE site. The store has added a fun game for the fans with an adorable surprise at the end.

The release of his U.S. exclusive album marks Baekhyun's debut in the American music scene. As a solo artist, Baekhyun is now connecting with U.S. fans and engaging with his global audience like never before. Moreover, fans can anticipate a significant presence from Baekhyun across North America and international media platforms.

The U.S. exclusive physical album collection, available only at the Baekhyun Store, features four versions: Jewel- Hello Ver., Jewel- World Ver., Photobook- Hello Ver., and Photobook- World Ver. Each album comes with unique photo cards not included in other versions, serving as a special token of Baekhyun's gratitude and appreciation for his global fans.

Advertisement

At the beginning of 2024, Baekhyun announced his departure from SM Entertainment and the establishment of his own agency, INB100, where he will be carrying on his solo activities. However, he is still part of EXO and will be involved with group activities through SM Entertainment. EXO’s Chen and Xiumin also followed his path and joined his agency for future solo activities.

In 2024, Baekhyun embarked on his inaugural solo Asia tour. The journey began on March 16, 2024, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, and he continued to showcase his talent in several other cities.