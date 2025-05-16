Fact Check: Did BTS’ V and Park Hyung Sik really have dinner with Eva Chow? Here's what we know about viral selfie

On May 15, 2025, social media platforms were set abuzz after a supposed image featuring BTS’ Kim Taehyung (V) and actor Park Hyung Sik began making the rounds. The photo, which appeared to be a casual dinner selfie with renowned art curator and designer Eva Chow, initially caught fans off guard. Many believed it was a genuine glimpse of the global K-pop star during his ongoing military enlistment.

The image featured three individuals seated closely at what looked like a dinner setting. According to a widely circulated screenshot, the caption attributed to Eva Chow read, “Fun dinner with TH, who is about to be released from the army soon and Hyungsik from Buried Hearts... my favorite drama of the season. Hopefully, they’ll make a sequel!!”

At first glance, the photo seemed believable enough. Fans were thrilled at the thought of the two friends reuniting for dinner. The update felt like a rare treat. However, the excitement was short-lived.

Within hours, skeptical fans began pointing out several visual inconsistencies in the image. While it was labeled as an Instagram post by Eva Chow, sharp-eyed users noticed that neither the photo nor the caption appeared on her verified Instagram account. There were no recent updates from her featuring either of the two Korean celebrities.

As doubts grew, fans turned their attention to the image itself. It quickly became evident that the photo was far from authentic. Taehyung and Park Hyung Sik’s facial features appeared unnaturally smooth, with uncanny proportions and odd expressions. Moreover, a specific detail raised even more eyebrows: a flower perched behind the V’s ear was visibly warped and inconsistent with the image’s resolution, suggesting the use of AI image manipulation tools.

Soon, fan forums and online communities began labeling the post as AI-generated content. It was likely created by a fan using advanced image generation software to imagine a fictional scenario involving their favorite stars. What may have started as fan art or a fun moment quickly spiraled out of control. It turned into a misinformation storm when it was repurposed and shared under the guise of being real.

This isn’t the first time AI-generated celebrity content has confused the internet. While the photo may have been harmless in intent, fans were quick to condemn the circulation of fabricated celebrity updates. Many voiced concern that such content could mislead fans or lead to unwanted rumors.

