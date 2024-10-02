Welcome to Samdalri's Kang Mi Na to lead superhero drama Twelve alongside Ma Dong Seok, Ji Chang Wook, Seo In Guk; Report

Kang Mi Na will reportedly lead the upcoming superhero drama Twelve. Ji Chang Wook, Ma Dong Seok and Seo In Guk are also in talks to feature in the series. Kang Mi Na is a former Gugudan and I.O.I member. The idol-turned-actor has featured in many hit dramas from Hotel De Luna to Cafe Minamdang and Moonshine.

According to OSEN's report on October 2, Kang Mi Na has joined the cast of the much-awaited superhero series Twelve. Earlier, actors Ma Dong Seok, Ji Chang Wook and Seo Guk were reported to be positive considering their appearances, so fans eagerly anticipate whether Kang Mi-na will work with them.

Previously, Kang Mi Na worked with Ji Chang Wook in the 2023 drama Welcome to Samdalri and with Seo In Guk in the 2022 drama Cafe Minamdang.

Twelve is expected to release in 2025 and the production is also looking for a network to broadcast. The fantasy action series is being directed by Kang Dae Gyu who is also known for Pawn and Harmony.

Twelve tells the story of 12 animals who come to earth as angels in order to protect it. They each have their own powers to save humankind. The angels engage in a battle with Asura who is the King of Demons and was banished by the Gods.

Advertisement

Kang Mi Na made her debut as an actor in 2017 with the drama 20th Century Boy and Girl. In 2018, she took the main role in the drama Dokgo Rewind. Over the years, she has featured in several dramas like Hotel Del Luna, Summer Guys, Midnight Horror: Six Nights and more. She last took the supporting role in the hit romance comedy Welcome to Samdalri alongside Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun.

ALSO READ: Gyeongseong Creature 2 ranks 2nd on Global Top 10 Series (Non-English) list with views surpassing 3.1 million since release