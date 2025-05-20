Is Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah’s Dear Hongrang about incest? Fans say romantic triangle between siblings feels ‘awkward and wrong’

Netflix’s new period mystery, Dear Hongrang, was expected to be a major success thanks to its high-profile cast and compelling historical premise. However, since its premiere on May 16, the series has become the subject of widespread online debate. It’s largely due to what many viewers are calling a controversial romantic subplot involving characters positioned as siblings.

Set against the backdrop of the Joseon Dynasty, Dear Hongrang follows the story of Jae Yi (Jo Bo Ah), a noblewoman burdened by the past. Her life is overshadowed by the unresolved disappearance of her younger half-brother, Hong Rang, who went missing years ago. The incident fractured her family, particularly her stepmother, Min Yeon Ui, who has never forgiven Jae Yi for the loss of her only son. As time passed, the family adopted a boy named Mu Jin (Jung Ga Ram), hoping he would fill the emotional void left behind.

Things take a strange turn when a mysterious man (Lee Jae Wook) appears years later, claiming to be the long-lost Hong Rang. Although he lacks any memories of his early life, Min Yeon Ui quickly embraces him as her missing son. Jae Yi, on the other hand, remains skeptical and begins her own investigation to uncover the truth about his identity.

As Jae Yi searches for answers, she finds herself emotionally drawn to the man posing as her brother. Despite her initial hesitation, her feelings grow deeper. This was an unsettling development for viewers, given the context of their supposed sibling relationship. Meanwhile, her adopted brother Mu Jin struggles silently with romantic feelings for Jae Yi as well. It adds yet another layer of discomfort to the love triangle.

This emotional entanglement between characters who were raised or referred to as ‘siblings’ has left a significant portion of the audience disturbed. The situation has sparked heated discussions across social media, with many viewers criticizing the show’s writers for blurring familial boundaries for dramatic effect.

Some viewers have defended the drama, pointing out that there’s no actual incest depicted in the plot. The man claiming to be Hong Rang is later revealed to be an assassin. He is not related to the family by blood, and Jae Yi had always harbored suspicions about his true identity. Mu Jin, too, is an adopted child with no blood ties to Jae Yi.

However, these technicalities haven’t stopped viewers from feeling uneasy. Critics argue that, while the characters are not biologically related, the show’s choice to frame their relationships within a familial setting makes the romance problematic.

