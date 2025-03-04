BTS’ Jimin’s Who ties PSY’s Gangnam Style as the longest-running K-pop solo song on Billboard Hot 100 with 30 weeks and counting

BTS' Jimin never fails to captivate the world. Even while serving in the military, he remains a global sensation, dominating trends without any new releases or activities. On March 4, 2025, Jimin's song Who officially tied PSY’s Gangnam Style as the longest-charting song by a K-pop soloist in Billboard Hot 100 history. The track has also spent 30 weeks on the Billboard Global Chart and is still going strong.

Meanwhile, Jimin’s MUSE is making history as the longest-running album by a Korean or Asian solo artist on Billboard’s World Albums chart. That’s an achievement few can claim. MUSE has now spent six weeks at No. 1, breaking ties with his solo debut album FACE, which charted for 32 weeks.

Who is part of Jimin’s second album, MUSE, which was recorded and produced before his military enlistment in December 2023. The song was composed by Jon Bellion, Pete Nappi, GHSTLOOP, Jason Cornet, and Pdogg and released on July 19, 2024. Currently, on Spotify, it has amassed 1,476,334,156 streams, with 9.1 million monthly listeners, while its music video, directed by Yong Seok Choi (Lumpens), has reached 91 million views and 2.6 million likes. Congratulations Jimin.

Talking about the track Who, it features the singer singing and dancing on an empty street at night, surrounded by dimly lit shops, burning cars, and television sets, while a tornado looms behind him, symbolizing the turmoil within his mind. He is seen searching for someone he has never met but longs to find, leaving the lingering question: Who is that person? Throughout the performance, he is accompanied by a group of dancers, adding depth and emotion to the visual storytelling.

The lyrics of Who add to the mystery and emotion, beginning with, "We never met, she's all I see at night / Never met, but she's always on my mind / Wanna give her the world and so much more / Who is my heart waiting for?".

The poetic storytelling, combined with Jimin’s haunting vocals and cinematic visuals, has captivated fans worldwide. With record-breaking milestones, undeniable talent, and an ever-growing global fanbase, one thing is certain: there’s no stopping Jimin.