Kim Soo Hyun's Korean fan union wants him to continue working amid Kim Sae Ron dating row: 'Postive influence...'

Kim Soo Hyun is under fire for allegedly being involved in a romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron for six years, starting in 2015, when she was just 15 and he was 27. Due to this, his upcoming projects are facing cancellation risk and several brands have pulled out their ads featuring the actor and halted their future collaborations with him. Amidst heavy online backlash, Kim Soo Hyun has found support from two of his fan cafes—Yukaris & DC Kim Soohyun Gallery, as reported by K-media Instiz on March 27.

Fan cafes Yukaris & DC Kim Soohyun Gallery presented a joint statement on March 26 to declare the fate of their promotions for Kim Soo Hyun and also stressed the actor's contributions to the Korean entertainment industry. Addressing themselves as the Korean Fan Union of Actor Kim Soohyun, they released the statement that read, "We will continue to support and stand by him without change."

They also mentioned his "positive influence on Korean wave culture" (helping K-content go global) through many works over a long period of time.

As per them, the actor has done his best to fulfill his duties towards his fans. Regarding that, they wrote, "Actor Kim Soohyun has always shown humility and a warm heart to his fans." The fan association also lauded his efforts to discharge the "social responsibilities in his position." They also hope that he continues to participate in various projects amid the cancellation and postponement of numerous of his ongoing schedules.

Most recently, his individual scenes from the variety show Good Day had been removed and his upcoming drama Knock Off's premiere also got pushed.

His fan meeting in Taiwan also had to be cancelled due to growing refund requests and numerous brands had cut ties with him. However, amid all of this, his fans' declaration—"We will not spare our ongoing support and encouragement for him"—might have made him feel a little better. They also kept their faith in the actor and probably believed in his innocence in the Kim Sae Ron controversy.

They wrote, "We believe the truth will ultimately be revealed. Please stop the spread of unverified facts and rumors."