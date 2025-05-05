Go Yoon Jung's Resident Playbook Ep 9-10 Release: Date, time, where to watch on OTT and what you can expect

The latest episodes of Resident Playbook, which aired on May 3 and 4, introduced fresh plot twists with heartbreaks and budding romances among the first-year OB-GYN residents. The characters also grew closer and learned to cherish the present while going through unforeseen situations. Catch up on the key updates here and find out how the story might unfold this weekend.

In episodes 7 and 8 of Resident Playbook, Pyo Nam Gyeong (Shin Shi Ah) finally got closure from her boyfriend, after he cited reasons for not being able to be in a relationship with her anymore. Surprisingly, an intern seemed to be growing an interest in her due to her sweet nature. As for other romantic developments, Oh Yi Young (Go Yoon Jung) gained and lost a new suitor in just a span of three weeks.

She turned down her colleague's proposal by revealing that she had eyes only for Koo Do Won (Jung Joon Won). It was through jealousy that Koo Do Won finally realised that denying his feelings for Oh Yi Young was no longer possible. To see how their relationship develops, catch episodes 9 and 10 on Netflix or TVING on May 10 and 11 (Sat, Sun) at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST).

The latest episode also included an interesting revelation– Um Jae Il's (Kang Yoo Seok) first love, which is Hospital Playlist regular Shin Hye Been (Jany Gyeo Ul). His one-sided crush came to an end as she received a call from her boyfriend, An Jeong Won (Yoo Yeon Seok). The forthcoming episode will see Um Jae Il's changed mood as a fan will recognise him in the hospital for the first time

The rest of the hospital residents will also face an unexpected situation as a channel would want to film and broadcast their day-to-day activities. During that, Oh Yi Young and Pyo Nam Gyeong will face unbearable pressures from their respective department seniors. Meanwhile, Koo Do Won might finally confess his feelings to Oh Yi Young while they're home alone, as Oh Yi Young's sister and brother-in-law are away on a trip.

