Head Over Heels had another kiss scene? Here's why Cho Yi Hyun and Choo Young Woo's high school drama deprived fans of intimate moment

All Head Over Heels fans were a little upset after a BTS video was released by tvN. The 22-minute-long footage featured several candid moments of the stars Cho Yi Hyun and Choo Young Woo, along with other actors. But what drew everyone’s attention was an intimate scene between the two stars that was missing from the episode that aired. This has left fans disappointed and heartbroken.

Fans react to deleted kissing scene

Among the several clips featured in the BTS video shared by tvN, there was a kissing scene of the lead stars of Head Over Heels. This particular scene with Cho Yi Hyun and Choo Young Woo was filmed in a classroom with the actors dressed in their school uniforms. The scene in the BTS video appeared different from the one shown in the actual episode that aired. This brought the fact to everyone’s notice that the scene was edited out from the final aired episode.

Fans were quite unhappy with the decision of the makers and expressed their disappointment on their X handles. One of the fans wrote, “THIS IS THE KISS?? THE WAY THEY WERE SO INTO IT, THE HAND PLACEMENT AND HIS RED EARS IS SO INSANE OF THEM WE WERE ROBBED.” Another fan wrote, “WE WERE PLAYED BY THE ANGLE AND CUTS!!! GYEONSEONG WERE SO INTO THE KISSING SCENE ON THE MAKING FILM.” A third fan wrote, “The behind the scene is way much more intense than the one is aired OMFG HOW ABOUT MY SANITY ?!”

About the drama Head Over Heels

Currently airing, Head Over Heels follows Park Seong Ah (played by Cho Yi Hyun), a high school student. She secretly lives a double life as the mysterious and well-known shaman Fairy Cheon Ji. She hides her identity by partially covering her face while working with clients seeking help with everything from love to illness.

Things take a turn when Bae Gyeon Woo (played by Choo Young Woo) visits her late one night with his grandmother. Seong Ah is instantly drawn to him, but to her shock, she sees a dark fate looming over his life. The next day, fate throws another twist: Bae Gyeon Woo becomes a transfer student in her class. Determined to rewrite his destiny, Seong Ah begins a journey to protect himself at all costs.

Whether they’re battling dark spirits onscreen or goofing off between takes, Cho Yi Hyun and Choo Young Woo are proving to be a duo that fans just can’t get enough of.

