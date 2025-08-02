Here's how Squid Game star Lee Byung Hun and wife Lee Min Jung managed to escape paparazzi's curious lenses while dating

Actress Lee Min Jung and hubby Lee Byung Hun have had quite an exciting dating life. The actress, who is a part of Heart on Wheels, unexpectedly shared episodes from her secret romance with her husband, and this grabbed all eyeballs. Their dating life was full of excitement and included episodes like paparazzi chases and hiding at friends' houses.

Lee Min Jung shared her secret romance story with hubby Lee Byung Hun

In the broadcast of Heart on Wheels on August 1, the members of the Jeong-siblings were enjoying the beautiful environment of an island village. MC Boom at that time said, “I hear celebrities often date on islands or by the Han River,” which prompted Lee Min Jung to share her secret date story.

Recalling her story, Lee narrated how she once evaded a paparazzi. The actress added that she kept seeing familiar license plates in front of their houses, and those cars would follow her wherever she went. The cast of Heart on Wheels listened to this story with bated breath.

She continued, “I told my oppa (Lee Byung-hun) to make sure to note down his car number. Since it was hard to meet directly, we would sneak meet at a friend's house and use a friend's car to see each other,” recalling the times when even meeting was a mission.

Lee Min Jung further expressed that she even felt sorry for the paparazzi following them as they used to wait for hours. In the end, these two got caught giving an end to their not-so-long secret romance after paparazzi photos were being made public.

Upon hearing the story, cast members such as Young Tak, Kim Jeong Hyun, and Boom exclaimed, “It’s totally thriller-level. Celebrity romances are different,” expressing their admiration. While viewers reacted passionately right after the broadcast, saying, “The two look great together,” “Their love was genuine, and so was their effort,” and “The meeting itself was a drama.”

Talking about the power couple, Lee Min Jung and Squid Games star Lee Byung Hun got married in 2013 and have 2 kids. A son who was born in 2015 and a daughter who was born in 2023.

