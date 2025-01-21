My Dearest Nemesis character teasers: Moon Ga Young’s quest for truth and Choi Hyun Wook’s desire to earn his place collide

My Dearest Nemesis is an upcoming South Korean series starring Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook in the lead roles. Teasers have been released featuring the main cast, providing a glimpse into their characters. The plot of the show follows two individuals who meet each other again after 16 years, igniting childhood feelings.

On January 21, 2025, the production team of My Dearest Nemesis dropped the character teasers for Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook. Moon Ga Young’s teaser opens with her character Baek Su Jeong lying on a bed, smiling as she reminisces about her first love, creating a sweet, nostalgic vibe. Her expression soon shifts to anger, delivering a dramatic twist. A ‘Black Dragon’ character appears, and Su Jeong pretends to shoot it with finger guns, shattering it.

The scene transitions to Su Jeong standing confidently between Ban Ju Yeon’s nameplate and scattered documents. In a determined voiceover, she reveals, “My first love, my cursed dark past, I see him in the new director.” She vows to uncover his double life, teasing a workplace mystery.

Choi Hyun Wook’s teaser highlights his character Ban Ju Yeon’s secret identity as ‘Black Dragon.’ It begins with him polishing a pink figurine, and smiling warmly. Suddenly, his tone shifts as he declares about starting work, blending seriousness with humor.

The scene transitions to a secret room transforming into a meeting space. Ju Yeon, now sharply dressed in a sleek suit, confidently asserts, “I will perfectly prove I’m worthy of being the heir,” showcasing his polished, professional side and duality.

The plot follows Baek Su Jeong, a hardworking and outspoken leader at Yongsung Department Store, and Ban Ju Yeon, her new boss and the store’s heir. Sixteen years ago, they first met in an online game and he confessed his feelings to her, only to face rejection. For Su Jeong, it’s a memory she’d rather forget, but for Ju Yeon, it marked his first heartbreak. Now reunited as colleagues, their clashing personalities and unresolved pasts spark tension and the start of a new relationship.

Based on the webtoon He’s a Black Dragon by Hye Jin Yang, the show is directed by Lee Soo Hyun. My Dearest Nemesis is set to premiere on February 17, 2025, on the South Korean network tvN.

