Are Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Dating? Baywatch Star Fuels Romance Rumors

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Taken actor Liam Neeson have fueled romance rumors after their intimate bond while working on the new Naked Gun reboot.

RadarOnline's sources disclosed that Anderson, 57, and Neeson, 72, grew close on set, enjoying intimate dinners and off-set encounters that have left people wondering.

"Our chemistry was clear from the start. We have the utmost respect for one another," Anderson told the outlet.

In the upcoming movie, the duo will appear opposite one another in the comedy revival series, with Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr.. Anderson will appear as Beth, an enigmatic woman in need of assistance from the police unit following the murder of her brother.

Off-camera, the chemistry between the leads has been said to be indelible. The Last Showgirl star had only positive things to say about Neeson in interviews, calling their on-camera chemistry instant and their working relationship filled with respect for one another. She described being on set with him as "electric," and his professionalism and stage presence as "inspiring" and "legendary."

Anderson said, "[Neeson] is a legend and deserving of the title."

Their relationship continued beyond several group meals, where the two actors commonly shared a table for dinner, as well as their assistants, upholding what Anderson referred to as a "professionally romantic" relationship.

"I also baked my sourdough bread for therapy and regularly shared it with him, along with cookies and muffins," she said, adding, "I invited him and his assistant over for romantic dinners with me and my assistant so our relationship stayed 'professionally romantic' during filming."

Pamela Anderson's words have served only to fan the flames further, since Liam Neeson has long admitted to being "madly in love" with her. However, neither actor has officially announced a romantic relationship.

