Harry Potter Director Chris Columbus to NOT be Part of Upcoming HBO Series Adaptation: Here’s Why

Harry Potter director Chris Columbus is not planning on returning to the wizard world. The filmmaker, who took the seat behind the camera for the original film of the franchise, revealed that he won’t be a part of the upcoming HBO series adaptation.

Addressing the reason, Columbus, in conversation with Variety, shared that the audience has seen his version, and there is nothing more for him to experiment with.

Though the filmmaker has opted out of the Harry Potter series, that does not mean that he is against it. Instead, Columbus is hoping that the makers of the show cover the details from the books that they missed in the movies.

Chris Columbus shares his thoughts on HBO’s Harry Potter series

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the director spoke of his reason behind not returning to the franchise. Columbus said, “No, I’ve done it; you saw my version.” He added, “There’s nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter.”

Chris said of the new show, "The great thing about it is that with the first, second, and third books, we wanted to do it all." We wanted to bring all of that onto the screen, and we didn’t have the opportunity,” referring to the pet peeves of the characters present in the novels that “never made it into the film—we just didn’t have time to develop the character.”

The veteran filmmaker looks at the Harry Potter series as an opportunity, where even the tiniest detail can be added.

Elsewhere in the talks, Columbus went on to claim that he got a “déjà vu” moment when he first saw Dominic McLaughlin and Nick rost dresses in their characters of Harry Potter and Hagrid, respectively. The director said, “Because it was exactly where we were 20 years ago! We had to shoot it on a Sunday with Dan (Radcliffe) and Martin Bayfield, who stood in for Robbie Coltrane.”

The Harry Potter TV series is currently in production, with the cast and crew shooting for the first season in England. The show is expected to hit the digital screens in 2027.

