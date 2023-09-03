best-emily-blunt-movies-ranked

Emily Blunt, a versatile film actor, excels in various genres - dramas, comedies, musicals, romances, war films, and horror movies. Few can match her range. With each new project, she fearlessly ventures into uncharted territory, earning widespread critical acclaim. Despite the surprising absence of an Academy Award nomination, Blunt boasts an impressive record - five Golden Globe nominations, four BAFTA Award nods, and three Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. She clinched a SAG Award for her role in "A Quiet Place." The film, directed and co-written by her husband John Krasinski, stunned as a blockbuster and spawned a sequel, "A Quiet Place Part II," set to premiere this spring. Until then, let's toast to this remarkable actress by ranking her 16 best screen performances. Notable mentions include "The Devil Wears Prada," "Oppenheimer," "Wild Mountain Thyme," "Sicario," "Into the Woods," and more.