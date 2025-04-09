I Know What You Did Last Summer Director Says Sequel Has 'More Methodology to Every Kill'

The sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer is much awaited by everyone. While it is set to hit the theaters this July, its director, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, shed light on what to expect from her upcoming slasher outing. The film in question will bring the much-beloved old cast, including Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., along with a new group of actors.

Advertisement

Talking to PEOPLE, Robinson mentioned, "All the things that you want to see in this movie, you're going to see in this movie."

The director then went on to add that she and other members of the outing have approached the series as true and “super fans,” also hoping for the audience to enjoy the classic tale being back on screen.

Talking about the next slasher entry, I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel in the franchise, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson added, "There's definitely more methodology to every kill in this movie, unlike the first, which is kind of just him stalking them and going after them."

Moreover, if you are planning to hit the theaters to enjoy blood and gore, be ready, as this outing certainly has much of it. "There's not a lot of gore or blood or violence in the first one. There certainly is in this one,” Robinson teased.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Weight Loss: Slamming Body-shaming Trolls

Talking about I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, the director stated that the production has got a “really fantastic nod to” the outing, which will be appreciated by the audience a lot.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson also mentioned that this time the whole crew associated with the film has embraced new absurdities while also going for "balls-to-the-wall fun." On top of everything, the director has also added the scary parts to the outing.

Alongside Hewitt and Prince Jr., new cast members include Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Jonah Hauer-King, and Tyriq Withers.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares Her Daughter’s Hilarious Reaction to Discovering Her Dad Featured in The Holiday Junkie Alongside Actress