Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni: It Ends With Us Actress Accuses Co-Star of Disrespecting Harassment Victims

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual harassment.

In recent developments, the legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni escalates with accusations of sexual harassment, defamation, and extortion at the center of the case that ends in court. Lively has reportedly accused Baldoni of disrespecting harassment victims.

With the suit moving towards a 2026 trial, the two parties are now at war over the amount of openness allowed in court procedures. Lively's lawyers, which are handled by Willkie Farr & Gallagher, have accused Baldoni and his colleagues of misstating the purpose of a suggested protective order (PO).

According to Deadline, the actress's lawyers claim that the opposition has twisted the request, making it an instrument for deceptive accusations. The controversy surrounding the protective order revolves around whether or not attorneys alone should have restricted access to sensitive case documents. Lively's team maintains that this limitation is essential to protecting witnesses and victims.

But the lawyer for Baldoni, Mitchell Schuster, says Lively's team has been actively involved with the press about the case and thus their request for privacy is hypocritical. He further believes that ordinary court procedures already offer adequate protection.

Responding, Lively's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, faulted the opposing camp for demonstrating "callous disregard" for sexual harassment workplace protections. "Leaving aside the callous disregard and disrespect for a woman advocating for the most basic workplace protections against sexual harassment, the Wayfarer Parties’ position that a woman who speaks up against sexual harassment has somehow waived any and all privacy interests shows the futility of future conferral," the WFG partner stated.

Lively's team added, "The inevitable byproduct of the Wayfarer Parties’ position will be a massive waste of party and judicial resources as parties (and potentially third parties) seek to convince counsel for the Wayfarer Parties that women do not forfeit all of their privacy interests simply because they have spoken out, or intend to speak out, against the Wayfarer Parties."

Aside from the courtroom fight, the case has dragged in A-listers such as Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, The New York Times, Sony, and Disney. More lawsuits have been filed, such as a 7 million USD defamation action filed by PR consultant Jed Wallace against Lively. In the meantime, Reynolds' publicist, Leslie Sloane, has officially requested to be dropped from the court proceedings.

As both sides decline mediation, the conflict remains unresolved and tensions continue to rise as the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni case nears trial.