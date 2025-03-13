Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Judge Grants IEWU Actress' Request For Confidentiality Order for Sensitive Information

Anyone who's been following Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni's legal battle would know that this case has been one of the most public trials in recent history. Last week Judge Lewis J. Liman had blasted both parties, labeling this case 'a feud between PR firms."

On Thursday, Judge Liman granted Blake Lively's confidentiality order. This will stop certain confidential material from becoming public. As per the order, some sensitive information in this case will be for "attorneys eyes only." The It Ends With Us Actress wanted to keep sensitive material under wraps from the public.

As per Variety, "trade secrets", like plans for upcoming projects, security details, and "highly personal and intimate information about third parties" will only be seen by the attorneys. According to the outlet, the judge wrote, "These cases involve both business competitors and allegations of sexual harm. Discovery will necessarily include confidential and sensitive business and personal information. The risk of disclosure is great."

Judge Lewis J. Liman went on to explain that even if the confidential material during the trial isn't leaked, it can still easily be put out through "gossip and innuendo to those in the tight artistic community in a position to do harm to one or the other."

Reportedly, Baldoni's legal team has agreed to this but has raised concerns over not being able to share certain information with their client.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been locked in a legal battle from the start of this year. The actress initially sued the IEWU director for sexual harassment, while Baldoni filed a case against the Gossip Girl alum for defamation. Things have been heated between the duo since before the release of Collen Hoover's IEWU movie adaptation.

It is yet to be seen where this battle will end. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for new updates on the case.