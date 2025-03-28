Pete Davidson Gets Grilled About High Profile Dating Life With Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande on Live TV; Here's How He Reacted

Pete Davidson found himself in an uncomfortable spot when his dating history became the topic of discussion on Everybody's Live with John Mulaney.

During the March 26 episode, comedian Luenell bluntly questioned Davidson about his ability to date high-profile women. The Saturday Night Live alum reacted with laughter and blushing but tried to avoid giving a direct answer.

Luenell didn’t hold back as she asked Davidson about his dating success. “To me, you’re just an average guy,” she told him. “Regular guy, but you continuously pull all these bad bitches, right? So, since I don’t get it, I want to know the mystique.” She then listed some of his past relationships, mentioning Kim Kardashian and his current girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt.

Davidson has previously dated Kim Kardashian, Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Kate Beckinsale, and Ariana Grande, as per PEOPLE. Luenell then took things a step further, jokingly asking Davidson out.

“What I think, for the research and for women across America, I think that you should take me out.” Davidson awkwardly laughed before replying, “If that’s what it takes to stop this, yeah.”

As the conversation continued, host John Mulaney attempted to shift the focus away from Davidson’s personal life, stating that they would move on before jokingly suggesting a gift card to a Benihana in Tarzana for Luenell and Davidson.

However, Luenell wasn’t ready to drop the topic. She stated that she was simply taking her chance because people were curious about Davidson’s appeal, asking if he was particularly fun or a great time. Davidson remained reserved, responding that he didn’t know.

Mulaney then shared a story to show Pete Davidson’s star quality. He recalled a moment from 2018 when they were riding in an SUV, and he questioned what their plan was.

According to Mulaney, Davidson had compared himself to a rapper, implying that his presence alone carried a certain energy. Mulaney added that Davidson had a real mystique and an undeniable electricity about him.

Davidson has addressed the intense media focus on his dating life. In December, he shared with W Magazine that he felt as though he had been struck by the "Hollywood shovel," describing it as something that had been inevitable and necessary. He added that he was in a good place mentally.

