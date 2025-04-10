Machine Gun Kelly REACTS To Claims He's 'Co-Parenting' Kid with Ex-Girlfriend Megan Fox And It's Not What You Think

It seems Machine Gun Kelly knows how to take a joke. The musician took to his Instagram to share his reaction to news that was about him, his ex-partner Megan Fox and their newborn daughter.

For the unversed, a satirical website, The Onion, seemingly joked about the trio’s co-parenting situation. The headline of that article mentioned, “Megan Fox Confirms She and New Baby Will Co-Parent Machine Gun Kelly.”

Advertisement

The music artist quickly took to his Instagram account on April 8 and shared his response to that headline. The Roll the Windows Up rapper added three laughing emojis to that .

For the individuals who are unaware, the Midnight in the Switchgrass actress and MGK welcomed their first child together, a daughter, on Thursday, March 27, per People magazine. The musician shared this exciting announcement by posting a black and white video on Instagram with his daughter. He was seen holding her hand and gently stroking her fingertips. The artist captioned the post by penning, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed. 3/27/25.”

MGK also shares a 15-year-old daughter, Casie Colson, with his ex-partner Emma Cannon. As far as Fox goes, she also shares three sons—Journey, Bodhi, and Noah—with her former husband and actor Brian Austin Green.

When the actress and the musician were together, the duo would constantly be in the headlines and would often be the topic of discussion among netizens. They surely took everyone by surprise by getting engaged in January 2022.

Advertisement

But it seems that there was trouble in paradise, as they reportedly parted ways in November 2024, which was shortly before it was announced that they would be welcoming a baby.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck Has 'Secret' Crush on One of Brad Pitt's Exes Amid Separation from Jennifer Lopez; Is It Angelina Jolie?