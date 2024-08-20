'The New Anchor Being': Deadpool & Wolverine Star Ryan Reynolds Thanks Rob Delaney In a Touching Post

Since the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, which quickly became the big summer hit, Ryan Reynolds has been sharing his thoughts on social media about his co-stars. Recently, he turned his attention to Rob Delaney in what was probably the most touching post of all. Reynolds testified to Delaney being that rare thing—a man made up of equal parts funny and vulnerable—but he also addressed the deep loss Delaney had faced in his life.

A few years ago, Delany lost his two-year-old son, Henry. As an Easter egg, Deadpool & Wolverine inserted the mention of his name in the end credits. As part of the tribute, Reynolds took a beat to explain why it was important to them that Henry's memory was included in the film.

Reynolds posted, "Rob Delaney brought PeterPool (née Sugarbear) into our hearts and effortlessly redefined the modern moose-knuckle — showing just how chic it can be. And if theories are correct, he may be the new Anchor Being." Reynolds went on to say that Delaney is "one of the most subversively funny people" he knows and called him a "beautiful, acerbic, and vulnerable writer." He then pointed to the tribute to Henry: "If you stayed through the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, you might notice a credit saying, 'For Henry Delaney.' Henry was Rob's son. And Rob lost his little boy to a brain tumor in 2018 right as we finished Deadpool 2."

He reflected on some of his past regrets and said that he has always kicked his own a*s because he didn't give a tribute to Henry over the end credits of Deadpool 2. He was placated by the fact that more people are seeing Henry's name in the latest film credits. He added that this really allows father and son to share the screen at last.

He concluded the tribute with a reference to Delaney's book, A Heart that Works, following Henry's death. He said it gives perspective that grieve—unflinching, emotive, and filled with rage, love, sadness, and even humor. He feels lucky to have known Delaney, saying, "I'm lucky to have friends willing to put themselves on the line to make others feel less alone."

For Delaney, it was the second round as he worked with Reynolds in the franchise. Peter made his first appearance when he joined the X-Force in Deadpool 2 and has gone on to be called PeterPool this time.

