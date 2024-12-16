Did Macaulay Culkin Consider Buying Home Alone House? Actor Reveals

Macaulay Culkin recently revealed about the time he considered purchasing the Home Alone house. Now if that were to truly happen, it would have been a full-circle moment. But the actor changed his mind and opted to not buy it.

Culkin revealed this while attending a screening of a project at the Illinois Rosemont Theatre, per The New York Times. The actor reportedly shared about noticing that the unforgettable Winnetka III house was on the market in May and that he considered owning that house.

As per the report, he told the crowd during the event, “I had half a mind to buy it — just for giggles.” The actor stated that he desired to alter his old fictional house into a “movie fun house” where individuals could sled down the stairs just like his character in the film, Kevin McCallister did in the movie.

When it came to the reason why he did not go to buy the house, he stated that he has children. For the unversed, the actor shares two kids with Branda Song. He further added that he is a “busy man.”

The performer also talked about how his relationship with the Home Alone franchise has changed mostly because of fatherhood. Culkin stated that he looks at the film in a different way now because of that. He talked about watching it through a “different lens,” adding, “I watch it with them. And they have no idea who they're sitting next to.”

Advertisement

Culkin truly made everyone's childhood special because of his performance in the Home Alone instalments. Despite him not owning that iconic house, the memories of what happened in that home (in the movie) will forever be alive solely because he has had a huge impact on the audience who watched it growing up.

ALSO READ: All Hollywood Sweethearts That Got Hitched This Year; Featuring Lana Del Rey, Millie Bobby Brown, And More