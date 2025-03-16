Did Nikki Bella Meet Ex-Finance John Cena at 2025 Royal Rumble? Find Here Why She Said 'It Was Great'

John Cena has quite a reputation for being out of the limelight. However, his appearance at the 2024 Oscars made it clear that the WWE player wishes to move away from this image. In the same line, Cena was a participant in the 2025 Royal Rumble in Indianapolis. The presence was interesting as the event was also attended by his ex-fiancee, Nikki Gracia (formerly Nikki Bella).

In her recent sit-down with People for their podcast, Nikki opened up about the meeting, revealing if the two finally reunited after years. She shared details of the brief encounter while speaking on Kristen Cavalleri’s 'Let’s Be Honest' live tour in New York City.

“It was very quick,” Nikki revealed. “I was in a circle talking to people. He came to [shake] everyone’s hand. He shook my hand.” The Total Divas alum emphasized that she wanted to be respectful since Cena is now married to Shay Shariatzadeh. “The thing was, when he walked away, all the girls were like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I’m like, ‘Shh, shh, he’s married, be respectful.’ And that was it. That was nice.' And that was it. That was nice. And it was great because breaking the ice and you know, we just both happened to be back at the same time. It’s a good feeling.”

Nikki and John Cena share a history of being together dating back to 2012. The public love also resulted in Cena’s proposal at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. Soon after, the couple started running into issues. Including this was John Cena's public confession on Total Bellas suggesting Nikki 'wasn’t even on the list' of people he would give power of attorney to in an emergency.

The two ultimately separated in April 2018, weeks before their finalized wedding date.

Nikki later found love with Artem Chigvintsev, whom she married in 2022 after welcoming their son, Matteo, in 2020. However, their relationship ended in divorce in November 2024 following Artem’s arrest for domestic violence, with charges later dropped.

