TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to domestic violence.

Artem Chigvintsev's attorney stepped up on Wednesday, not long after the former Dancing with the Star contestant broke his silence over his arrest for domestic abuse on August 29. His lawyer countered that he was merely attempting to defend himself and his son and that Artem was not the primary aggressor.

Ilona Antonyan, Artem's attorney, said in a statement to People, "My understanding of the investigated facts surrounding the 8/29/24 incident has led me to conclude that Artem was not the primary aggressor. I believe that to be true even if the burden of proof would be the preponderance of evidence, which is the standard of proof in family court. He was protecting himself and Matteo."

Chigvintsev also provided a detailed statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, outlining his progress since it was declared he will not be prosecuted for his Aug. 29 arrest on suspicion of domestic abuse. The former Dancing with the Stars pro claimed, moving forward, he is now concentrating on his son Matteo, whom he shares with his estranged wife Nikki Garcia.

Artem expressed how much his son meant to him and how committed he is to giving Matteo the love, care, and support he needs going ahead. Artem added, "My first concern has always been for him. As we move on, I promise to never stop giving him the love, care, and support he needs. He also talked about securing an equal custody arrangement with his divorced wife.

Chigvintsev was taken into custody in Napa Valley, California, on August 29 on suspicion of assaulting his spouse. According to documents acquired by PEOPLE, he was taken into custody at the Napa County Jail and freed in less than an hour after posting a $25,000 bail.

Garcia was mentioned in the 911 call regarding the event, which TMZ reported, even though her name wasn't in the records. Garcia is said to have thrown shoes at Chigvintsev during the fight, according to the dispatcher overheard on the outlet's audio.



Garcia, 40, filed for divorce on September 11 after being married for almost two years, two weeks after his arrest. The former WWE star asked for both legal and physical custody of their son, Matteo, in her divorce petition.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, abuse, or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

