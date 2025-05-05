THUNDERBOLTS* Reveals Official Logo of The New Avengers; Check Out Marvel's Introduction of Famed Asterisk

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Thunderbolts*.

Since the time Marvel Studios revealed the logo of Thunderbolts*, everyone has had one question: Why does the name have an asterisk in it? Well, it looks like we finally have the answer to this big mystery.

However, before we move ahead, we’d like to warn you about potential spoilers related to the recently released Marvel Studios movie.

The official X (formerly Twitter) page of Marvel Studios Singapore revealed the reason behind the asterisk in Thunderbolts* .

Taking to social media, the studio wrote in the caption: “You’ve seen the asterisk everywhere. Now it’s time to watch the reveal in cinemas. Marvel Studios’ #ThunderboltsSG is in cinemas now.”

Meanwhile, they gave another big surprise to die-hard fans of Marvel Studios’ films. In the short video clip posted below the caption, the asterisk led to a very familiar yet amusing name.

Starting with the asterisk, the video clip takes the audience to the logo of The New Avengers.

In case you might have watched Thunderbolts*, you would have witnessed that the team of anti-heroes and outcasts become The New Avengers towards the climax of the movie. The reason why the movie was called Thunderbolts* was because Yelena’s school time sports team is called Thunderbolts.

However, with time as she, along with Red Guardian, US Agent, Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier, and Ghost save the day, from the villainous god like entity, and the other darker side of Sentry, The Void, they are recognised as The New Avengers, by none other than the actual villain of the movie, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Thunderbolts* stars, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, Wyatt Russell, as well as Hannah John-Kamen.

The movie talks about the depressed life of the anti-heroes, who once enjoyed saving the world from big-time villains.

Thunderbolts* is in theatres now.

