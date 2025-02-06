Does Kanye West Have Autism? Rapper Reveals How Wife Bianca Censori Helped Him Realize He Doesn’t Have Bipolar Disorder

Kanye West has made a shocking claim that he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder back in 2018. The veteran rapper previously referred to this as his “superpower” in his Ye album, which was released that same year, according to Buzzfeed. In his latest interview, West now claims that he is actually autistic.

His ex-wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, previously released a statement addressing his diagnosis, asking for “compassion” regarding his “compulsive behavior,” as reported by the aforementioned outlet.

Now, the Flashing Lights vocalist asserts that his initial diagnosis was incorrect. He made this allegation during an appearance on The Download podcast, hosted by Justin LaBoy. West claimed that he is, in fact, autistic.

The musician revealed that his spouse, Bianca Censori, encouraged him to seek a second opinion because she felt that his personality did not align with bipolar disorder, as she had encountered it before. West explained, “And come to find out, it's really a case of autism that I have.”

He also spoke about how those around him have had to endure the various controversial and offensive statements he has made in recent years. Acknowledging their struggles, West stated, “This is like a grown man,” adding, “You can't take control of his bank account. You can't control what I'm saying on Twitter.”

West further explained that the “episodes” people have witnessed stem from his ongoing struggle with “not being in control” and, as a result, feeling “spun... out of control.” He also revealed that since receiving his new diagnosis, he has stopped taking his previously prescribed medication.

Seemingly referring to the effects of his medication, he shared, “It's about finding stuff that doesn’t block the creativity—obviously, that’s what I bring to the world,” per Buzzfeed. The musician further expressed, “It’s worth the ramp-up, as long as y’all get the creativity.”