Pedro Pascal Dating History: Lena Headey to Robin Tunney, A Deep Dive into Actor’s Low-Key Relationships

Pedro Pascal is the new heartthrob of the industry, impressing the audience with his brilliant performances on-screen. While the actor has been quite open about his work, the same cannot be said for his personal life. Pascal has kept his love life private and out of the spotlight.

Recently, the Marvel star made headlines for being romantically involved with the Friends actress, Jennifer Aniston. However, a source close to the actor clarified that the duo are just friends who grabbed dinner together.

Pedro Pascal’s dating history

During the initial days of his career, Pedro Pascal was linked with Maria Dizzia. After the duo starred together in one of the episodes of Law & Order in the late 90s, a source confirmed that they were linked romantically. While none of the actors confirmed their relationship in public, the media reports claimed that the attraction between the pair quickly fizzled out.

Dizzia was later reported to date British playwright Will Eno.

For the longest time, there were no reports or rumors about Pedro Pascal’s dating life.

In 2014, the movie star was reportedly dating his Game of Thrones co-star, Lena Headey. The fans speculated about a romance between the two after the actress shared a picture with Pascal on her Instagram account, with the caption, "Sunshine love."

However, the actor later cleared the air over her bond with Headey, as he said, “Lena is one of my [favorite people]... She is so funny and so smart, such a good person, a good friend and a good mother.” He added, "I think everyone on that set and anyone who comes in contact with her develops an instant crush. Talk about male or female, you’re going to get a crush on her easy.”

A year later, Pascal was yet again in the news for allegedly being in a relationship with Robin Tunney. The pair was often seen attending events together, and Pascal went on to star in one of the episodes of Tunney’s show, The Mentalist. The relationship soon happened to fizzle out as the actress announced her engagement to Nick Marmet.

