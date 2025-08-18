Adam Scott Reveals He Was ‘Terrified’ When First Approached for Role of Mark in Severance: ‘Are We Going to be Made Fun of?’

Severance is one of the most critically acclaimed shows in recent times. The Apple TV+ show is lauded for its concept and cast and performances that have kept the audience hooked to the screens until the last episode. While the series has got a huge fan following, the lead actor, Adam Scott, had voiced his doubts right before the season 1 premiere.

The actor is known to play pivotal roles in sitcoms like Parks and Recreation and The Good Place; hence, when he was approached for a serious character in a sci-fi show, Scott could not fathom it.

While sitting down for a conversation with Ben Stiller in a segment for The Wrap, Scott revealed that he just hoped that the makers are not laughed upon for casting him.

Adam Scott talks about having doubts over playing Mark in Severance

While in an interview alongside Ben Stiller, Adam Scott revealed that he was offered the project, and it freaked him out a little. He said, “I remember I had my freak-out about that specific thing.”

The actor revealed, “The billboards went up before Season 1, and I saw my face, and I was like, Oh s–t. Like, What is going to happen? Are we just going to be made fun of?” Stiller quipped, “Or ignored.”

Scott continued to reveal that how the audience was going to perceive the show was completely out of their hands. “So it’s time to just push it out in the world and let it go.”

However, putting all doubts to rest, Severance went on to become a hit and a loved show amongst the viewers. The first season introduced the characters and created a strong base for the upcoming episodes. As for season 2, it was equally good and is a frontrunner at the Primetime Emmy Awards, with 27 nominations.

Scott went on to say to Stiller, “I remember when we were getting ready to put Season 2 out, you and I were just worried about getting all of the Season 1 viewers back.”

Severance seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

