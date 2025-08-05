‘It’s an Honor’: Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Her Wednesday Dance Going Viral Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Jenna Ortega is set to reprise her role of Wednesday Addams in season 2 of the Netflix show. As the cast members gear up for the big premiere, the actress opens up about her dance from the first season that went viral on the internet.

The first bunch of episodes was dropped in 2022, and what caught the attention of the fans was the weird moves that were performed by Ortega’s character in episode 4.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the actress shared that it was unexpected for the dance routine to go viral on social media. She went on to call it an “honor.”

Jenna Ortega on viral Wednesday dance

While in a conversation with the media portal, Jenna Ortega opened up about Wednesday’s viral weird dance that got the internet talking. She said, “It's an honor, and it was very unexpected. Oftentimes, you make these jobs and you never know what will come of them or if anyone will watch them.”

The actress further added, “So, the reception and excitement for what we worked on and accomplished here in season one is just something that I'm very grateful for and it still surprises me.”

Elsewhere in the talks, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star went on to share how she has been handling the spotlight amid the global success of Wednesday season 1. Ortega revealed, “It's been a pretty tremendous impact and an unexpected one. I have just been grateful and honored. It's such a pleasure, as you hope that you're able to connect with people when you do these things; maybe it matters to someone, and it does.”

What can fans expect from Wednesday season 2?

As for Wednesday season 2, Ortega’s character will return to the Nevermore Academy. The new bunch of episodes will focus on Wednesday’s ability to save Enid from death. As for the plot, the official synopsis reads, “While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.”

Apart from Jenna Ortega, the new season will bring back Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, and Emma Myers, as well as the Grammy-winning singer, Lady Gaga.

Wednesday season 2 will release in two parts. The first part will be out on August 6, 2025, and the other half will be dropped on September 3, 2025.

