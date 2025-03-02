Gene Hackman Death: Oscar-Winning Actor’s Health Was Deteriorating but Wife Betsy Arakawa Was ‘Fit’, REPORT
Gene Hackman, along with his wife and dog, passed away at their New Mexico home. The sources have made major revelations amid the passing away of the Oscar-winning actor.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
Gene Hackman, along with his wife and dog, were found dead in their New Mexico home. The sheriff of the area found the bodies and informed the police officials, who identified the deceased on Thursday.
Amid the news of three deaths reported on the internet, a source close to the actor and his wife revealed that while the 95-year-old had his health deteriorating, the classical pianist was extremely fit.
During the initial investigations, the officials claimed that there had been no foul play intended. However, the authorities did not discard the speculations of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Following the passing away of Hackman and Arakawa, their close friends, Daniel Lenihan and Barbara Lenihan, conversed with People Magazine, where they revealed that The French Connection star had been “homebound’ for over a year.” On the other hand, Arakawa was “very fit.”
The friends of the late couple shared that the actor was “really slipping there.” He had stopped riding the bike in the neighborhood for many months.
Speaking of his mother’s health, Arakawa’s son, Aaron Lenihan, revealed that she tried her best to keep Hackman in his best health. He said the pianist kept her husband “as active and engaged and healthy as possible.”
Adding into the health prospects of the couple, Barbara stated to the media portal that the 64-year-old “was very protective of him in terms of COVID, so she’d always wear a mask when we’d see her out.”
Hackman, Arakawa and their pet died mysteriously on Wednesday. The veteran star is survived by his three children, whom he shared with his wife.
