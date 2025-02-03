Grammys 2025: Shakira Dedicates Best Latin Pop Album Award to Her 'Immigrant Brothers and Sisters'; 'Will Always Fight...'

Along with winning the award during this year’s Grammys, Shakira also won hearts because of the speech she gave onstage. The singer won the award in the Best Latin Pop Album category at the ceremony held on February 2, 2025.

When the Can’t Remember To Forget You singer took the stage to collect her award, she expressed her gratitude for the honor and said, "I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters.”

The Hips Don't Lie vocalist further expressed, “In this country, you're loved, you're worth it, and I will always fight with you.” She then went on to address all the women, who work very hard each day, “to provide for their families.” The vocalist called them the “true she-wolves.” She dedicated the awards to them as well.

Shakira said that she wanted to share it with her two children, Mila and Sasha. Both of them accompanied their mother during the prestigious awards ceremony. She added, “I'm so proud of you guys, of your kind hearts.”

The songstress once again expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you so much for supporting me the way you do. I love you. Thank you.”