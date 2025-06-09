Has Bianca Censori Ditched Kanye West to Run Her Own World? All We Know About Designer's New Venture

Bianca Censori is charting a new path with the quiet launch of her first U.S.-based company, Bianca Censori Inc. The move comes amid ongoing speculation about her relationship with husband Kanye West.

From architecture to aesthetics?

The California state filing, completed last month, signifies a pivot away from her earlier architectural role at Yeezy. Though she’s been known in recent years more for her provocative public appearances than business ventures, this move indicates a shift toward independent professional pursuits.

While the nature of the company has not been officially disclosed, the documents list Hussein Lalani as Chief Financial Officer. Lalani is the founder of Zensa, a beauty brand that specializes in cosmetic procedure products, including waxing kits, microblading tools, and lidocaine numbing creams.

This connection suggests Bianca’s new company may explore a similar niche in the beauty treatment market. While the firm carries only Bianca’s name, Kanye West—now legally known as Ye—is still involved.

Ye still in the picture

Despite the solo branding, Kanye West remains involved behind the scenes, professionally and personally. He is listed as a director, and the company's legal affairs are being handled by his long-time attorney Manoj Shah.

Additionally, the listed business address ties back to the luxury West Hollywood condo where the couple lived last year, the exact location Lalani used in the company's official filings. Bianca has also established a similarly named business in Australia, registered in Alphington, Melbourne, where her family resides. She holds the roles of both CEO and secretary.

Despite past rumors of a split following her controversial Grammy appearance and Ye's antisemitic controversies, the couple appears to be united again, having been recently photographed together in Spain. Censori's new business may be a step toward individual branding, although her husband's presence in the venture suggests she has not completely severed professional ties.

