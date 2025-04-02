How Did Val Kilmer Get His Voice Back for One Final Scene in Top Gun: Maverick With Tom Cruise? Find Out As He Passes Away at 65

Val Kilmer's return as Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky in Top Gun: Maverick was an emotional moment for fans. The sequel arrived 36 years after the original Top Gun, and fans wondered if Kilmer would appear alongside Tom Cruise.

In real life, Kilmer had been battling throat cancer, which affected his ability to speak. However, the filmmakers worked his condition into the movie's storyline, allowing him to communicate through typing before delivering one final spoken line.

Kilmer's voice in Top Gun: Maverick was made possible through artificial intelligence. After losing his natural speaking ability due to cancer, Kilmer partnered with Sonantic, an AI voice synthesis company, to create a digital version of his voice, as per Daily Mail.

The company used archival footage of Val Kilmer's past performances and interviews to generate a model of his voice. Out of 40 different voice options, the most expressive one was selected. This technology allowed Kilmer to sound like himself again on-screen.

The scene between Kilmer's Iceman and Cruise's Maverick was one of the most moving moments in the film. As Maverick struggles with his role in the Navy, Iceman types, "It's time to let go."

Later, he speaks, saying, "The Navy needs Maverick. The kid needs Maverick. That's why I fought for you. That's why you're still here." The exchange ends on a lighthearted note when Iceman asks, "One last thing, who's the better pilot, you or me?" Maverick responds, "This is a nice moment. Let's not ruin it."

In August 2021, Kilmer spoke about his experience using AI to regain his voice. He said in a statement, "I'm grateful to the entire team at Sonantic who masterfully restored my voice in a way I've never imagined possible."

He said that, as human beings, the ability to communicate is the core of existence, and the side effects of throat cancer made it difficult for others to understand him. He added that the chance to narrate his story in a voice that feels authentic and familiar is an incredibly special gift.

