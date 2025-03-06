Karla Sofía Gascón FINALLY Has a Reply to Conan O'Brien Over Viral Oscars 2025 Joke and It Involves Jimmy Kimmel; READ HERE

After a rollercoaster awards season, Karla Sofía Gascón has broken her silence on Conan O’Brien’s viral Oscars joke. The Emilia Pérez actress, who made history with her nomination, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the ceremony—and her unexpected comparison between O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel is making waves.

In her Instagram post, Gascón thanked The Academy for her nomination and the opportunity to attend the 2025 Oscars. She also praised host Jimmy Kimmel, humorously writing, “Very entertaining and fun, especially your fabulous host Jimmy Kimmel—every day he looks more like the great Conan O’Brien.”

The joke referenced O’Brien’s own quip during his monologue, where he addressed Gascón’s resurfaced controversial tweets by saying, “Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, my name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

Despite the backlash surrounding her past social media posts, Gascón attended the event, though she was not seated with her Emilia Pérez co-stars. However, she was spotted chatting with Selena Gomez during the evening.

Following the controversy, Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard publicly distanced himself from Gascón, while co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Gomez addressed the situation in interviews. Netflix also reportedly took steps to separate its awards campaign from her.

Despite the turmoil, Emilia Pérez secured two wins out of its 13 nominations, including Best Supporting Actress for Saldaña and Best Original Song.

Gascón ended her post on a positive note, expressing joy at reconnecting with friends and colleagues at the ceremony. She congratulated the winners and thanked Emilia Pérez for its impact on her life, signaling that despite the controversy, she remains appreciative of her Oscar journey.