How Did Meghan Markle ‘Conquer’ British Media Backlash on Marrying Prince Harry? ‘There’s Going to Be a Point…’

Meghan Markle made a rare comment on the infamous media backlash in the UK while she and Prince Harry were working members of the royal family. The Duchess of Sussex was the American who married the Prince, and in the aftermath, she was on every newspaper, magazine cover, and media outlet.

In the debut episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder with Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, Markle reflected on her experience with the media. Herd recalled her trip to Ireland at the time and being shocked seeing Markle’s face on “every single” magazine cover at a newsstand.

“I had this moment of ‘Oh my…what? I’m in Ireland, and she’s back home in California with her kids doing school drop off, and she’s on the front page of every single one of these?’” Herd said. Markle acknowledged, “I know.”

The duo discussed their shared experience with the media or online trolls that made them “turtle” or form a protective shell around their lives. The Suits alum revealed that there was a point in her life where she decided not to “cower” and face the challenges instead.

“You’re going to have to decide whether you’re going to cower or if you’re going to conquer or rise above it,” she added. The As Ever founder and Prince Harry famously stepped down from being working royals and moved to California.

Although they still use their royal titles, the couple have grown estranged from the royal family and have been raising their children — son Archie and daughter Lilibet — in the States. Harry briefly visited his father, King Charles, after his cancer diagnosis was made public.

Currently, he is in his home country, fighting for security rights in the UK for him and his family when they visit. As for Markle, she launched her first-ever podcast on Tuesday, April 8, after launching her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, last month.