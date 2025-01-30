Jay-Z Slams Lawyer Tony Buzbee for Never Meeting Client Before Filing Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual misconduct.

Shawn Carter, a.k.a Jay-Z’s calls for court sanctions against attorney Tony Buzbee, representing several individuals claiming Sean Diddy Combs committed various acts of sexual misconduct, just got louder.

In recent filings, Carter's lawyers were critical of Buzbee's failure to meet with the client, identified as Jane Doe, before drafting a complaint against him. According to TMZ, Buzbee is not moving and is, therefore, flatly denying the allegations.

Carter's legal team has reportedly pointed out that Buzbee admitted not having met the plaintiff before signing off on the complaint in the earlier court documents this month.

They argue that failing to meet the accuser itself is a critical breach of duty, for he believes serious allegations require at least an in-person investigation.

Although Buzbee works with numerous clients in the case, Carter's attorneys contend that this negligence speaks to his professional character. They are urging the court to sanction the case.

Carter's team has claimed that Buzbee did not even do the bare minimum investigation of his clients before the infamous NBC interview accusing the rappers of sexual misconduct. Buzbee's client later admitted to "mistakes" while recounting the story during the interview.

In response, Buzbee told TMZ that Jay-Z's claims are "weak and desperate." He has, in fact, interviewed the client in person, along with four other lawyers who have spoken with the plaintiff.