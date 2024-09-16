76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Jodie Foster Wins Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series For True Detective: Night Country

Jodie Foster won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance in True Detective: Night Country. This victory came after four previous nominations in her career.

Jodie Foster, a seasoned actress known for her powerful performances, won her first Emmy Award for her role as Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country. Foster expressed her gratitude during her emotional acceptance speech, saying, "This is an incredibly emotional moment for me." This win is a significant milestone in her illustrious career, which has included two Academy Awards.

Foster stars in True Detective's latest season as Liz Danvers, a detective tasked with solving the mysterious disappearance of eight men at an Alaskan research station. Foster described her character as kind of awful and damaged during an interview with Today.

“She’s grieving and doesn’t want to face demons that will involve suffering,” Foster said. “Like all of us, I think we don’t want to suffer. In her case, I guess that’s what the tough veneer is hiding; she just doesn’t want to fall apart.”

True Detective: Night Country was the series' most popular season, prompting HBO to renew the show for a fifth season in February.

Foster faced stiff competition in her category. The nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie included Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry), Juno Temple (Fargo), Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans), and Sofía Vergara (Griselda).

In the Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry, Brie Larson played Elizabeth Zott, a scientist turned cooking show host. The show is based on Bonnie Garmus' best-selling novel.

Juno Temple played Dorothy 'Dot' Lyon in Fargo Season 5. Temple described Dot as an extraordinary little creature who overcomes a traumatic past to adopt a new identity. Fans responded positively to Temple's performance, which included Dot's proficiency with firearms and booby traps.

Naomi Watts played socialite Babe Paley in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. The FX series dealt with Truman Capote's rift with his once-close friends after he revealed their secrets in his unfinished novel.

Sofía Vergara played Griselda Blanco, also known as the Godmother of Cocaine, in Griselda. The Netflix series follows Blanco's rise to power in Miami in the 1970s and 1980s.

