Justin and Hailey Bieber Trade Glitz for Giggles on Their Latest Date; Find Out Where They Went

It appears that Justin and Hailey Bieber are truly living their lives and keeping things entertaining by visiting different places. The famous couple was recently spotted at the comedy club Laugh Factory in Hollywood, according to People magazine.

This outing, which also included Tate McRae, took place on Saturday, January 25, as shared in Instagram posts by the comedy club and comedian Nicky Paris.

The venue shared a post on the platform where comedians Amir K, Ruben Paul, and Paris posed alongside the vocalist. The caption under the post read, “A memorable night at the Laugh Factory featuring incredible performances and a surprise visit from @justinbieber in the audience.”

Paris took to his Instagram handle and shared a post expressing how he felt performing for Bieber. He wrote, “I got to perform for @justinbieber last night at @laughfactoryhw, and my heart will never recover.”

The comedian mentioned that he tried very “hard” not to look at the singer but couldn’t help noticing the “BIGGEST SMILE and laugh” on the Purpose vocalist’s face from the stage—it was a “moment” he would one day tell his future grandkids about.

Paris then expressed his gratitude to the I Don’t Care singer for being “so sweet after and a real-life angel.” He also thanked Hailey and songstress Tate McRae for coming along.

The pair’s outing occurred after an insider revealed to People magazine that the couple is doing well, despite continued split speculation. The source further shared that anyone who spends significant time with them can see how “in love” they are and how “super focused they are on their marriage.”

The insider also told the outlet, “They are both very mature for their age and so in it together. It's [a] very special marriage.”

