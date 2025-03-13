Kim Kardashian Spills Beans on Kris Humphries Engagement Ring Drama; Says He Only ‘Contributed a Fifth’ of the Cost

Kim Kardashian has spoken out recently about her short-lived marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries, admitting she paid the majority of the amount for her lavish engagement ring. But Humphries took it back after the divorce.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim reminisced about her previous marriages while speaking to her sister Khloe as they attended an Indian billionaire's glamorous wedding. Kim remembered Humphries asking her out with a pricey 18-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring, designed by celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.

Kim said, "I wonder what my next ring shape will be — on my last and final hoorah," before recalling her previous marriages. She said, "Number one was a cushion cut, 14-karat," referring to the 14-carat cushion-cut ring given by her first husband, Damon Thomas.

The Skims founder then let slip a revealing piece of information: Humphries paid only a portion of the expense for her engagement ring. Kim said he spent roughly one-fifth of the cost of the ring, with her covering the rest.

The reality TV star also revealed that the ring did not remain with her for long. For their divorce, Humphries asked that she return it. She said, "I didn't keep that. I was pregnant with [daughter] North [West], still married to him, and in order to divorce him, he said I had to give him the ring in my divorce."

The news shocked her pal and stylist Chris Appleton, who labeled Humphries "savage" for reclaiming a ring Kim had largely paid for. "He contributed a fifth," she added.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries notoriously married in a splurgy, broadcasted wedding in 2011, only to break up 72 days later. Though she seldom discusses their high-profile relationship, this season saw a light-hearted moment when Kim teased Khloe about contacting her ex.

In one of the episodes of their reality show, when Khloe said she had met with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, Kim said with a grin, "Should I call Kris Humphries?" The Good American founder then laughed and proposed that they invite all their ex-husbands over for a reunion.

All the latest episodes of The Kardashians are available to stream on Hulu.