Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's PDA Moment in Rome Turns Heads for All the Awkward Reasons

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet experienced a slightly awkward PDA at the 2024 David di Donatello Awards in Rome. The moment happened after Chalamet won the David Award for Cinematic Excellence. As he stood up to accept his award, he leaned in for a kiss from Jenner.

While the first peck landed, the Call Me By Your Name star appeared to miss Jenner’s cue for a second kiss, leaving her briefly hanging, a moment that was captured on video from the ceremony.

The event marked the couple’s first official red carpet appearance after two years of dating. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet walked hand in hand as they arrived at the awards ceremony.

They posed for photos together, with Chalamet placing his arm around Jenner’s waist and Jenner touching his hand. At one point, Jenner turned toward him to whisper something in his ear, showing a sweet and private moment between the two.

The couple wore matching black outfits for the occasion. Kylie Jenner wore a fitted, floor-length black Schiaparelli gown, while Timothée Chalamet opted for a black velvet suit.

They kept close during their red carpet appearance and appeared happy to share the moment together. Their appearance in Rome came just a few months after Jenner supported Chalamet at the 2025 Oscars, although he did not win the Best Actor award that night.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have mostly kept their relationship private. They were first linked in April 2023 when Jenner’s car was seen outside Chalamet’s home.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie, and she’s having a lot of fun.” The couple confirmed their romance publicly in September 2023 after they were spotted kissing at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert.

