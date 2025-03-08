Tia Mowry Gets Candid About Beyoncé’s 90s Special Tribute For Her During the Renaissance Tour; ‘So Shocked When…’

Tia Mowry was “shocked” by Beyoncé’s surprise tribute for her at the Renaissance Tour! The Sister, Sister actress arrived at the Overjoyed launch event in Los Angeles on February 20. Speaking to People magazine, she recalled a special moment from the 2023 tour that’s etched in her memory.

At one of her shows during the Renaissance Tour, the Cowboy Carter hitmaker infused her song 1+1 with a small passage of Tia and twin sister Tamera Mowry’s 1992 song Yeah, Yeah, Yeah. Queen B pulled off this tribute after spotting Tia in the crowd at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on September 4, 2023.

“I was so shocked when that happened,” the former Voices band member told the outlet. She admitted to being a little oblivious to what happened until someone pointed it out. She recalled being on the side of the stage when the tribute happened and someone nudging her into realization.

She later saw the tribute online and was blown away. “She’s amazing. That is so cool. Yeah, I’m a huge fan,” Tia gushed. Although she missed the moment to acknowledge the 35-time Grammy winner during her live performance, she took to Instagram to express her heartfelt gratitude.

In the caption, the Twiches actress penned the story of meeting Beyoncé for the first time when she was part of Destiny’s Child — a pop girl group including her, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.

At the same time, Tia was part of another girl group called Voices with her twin sister. In the lengthy post, she admitted to feeling “touched” by Beyoncé’s gesture. Continuing her praise of the Single Ladies hitmaker, she called her a true icon who continues to inspire people with her

“talent, dedication, humility, and beautiful spirit.”

The post included snippets of Tia from the concert, Beyoncé singing her song, and a throwback picture of the duo with their respective former bandmates.