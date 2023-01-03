Lucien Laviscount to play the next James Bond? 5 actors who are considered for the iconic character

James Bond is one of the most iconic characters world cinema has ever had. Film fanatics have been extremely keen to know who will play the next James Bond, after Daniel Craig bid goodbye to the franchise. Recently, producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that she is plan to cast an actor who can take forward the famous character for the next 15 years. Now, according to a report published by Daily Mail, young actor Lucien Laviscount, who is known for his performance in Emily In Paris, might be the new 007.

The Daily Mail reports suggest that the producers of the James Bond franchise feel that the 30-year-old Lucien Laviscount is the perfect choice for the role, especially because of his age. "Lucien ticks all of the boxes. He is a super talented actor, is extremely handsome and in the past 18 months has won lots of new fans since he joined Emily In Paris. Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how dapper and fitting to the role he will look," revealed a source close to the project, in a recent chat with the British website.

However, Lucien Laviscount's sting with the famous show Big Brother is kind of a minus point, when it comes to him bagging the role of James Bond. "He appeared on the show at a time when his acting career was not as high-profile as it is now, but he was very popular then and has a fan base now which stretches generations. That is a dream for Barbara Broccoli who is very taken with him," said the sources. Reportedly, the makers are also keen to rope in a British actor for the role.

Here we present the 5 actors who are currently being considered to replace Daniel Craige as the new James Bond. Have a look...

1. Lucien Laviscount