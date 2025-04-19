Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make First Public Appearance Since Welcoming Baby Girl

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were seen out in public for the first time since welcoming their daughter. On April 18, the couple was photographed during a casual grocery run in Calabasas, California. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, MGK wore a flannel shirt, T-shirt, and cargo pants as he walked out of a grocery store and headed to a black Rolls Royce.

The sighting marks a rare public appearance for the pair, who have kept a low profile since announcing the arrival of their baby girl. This outing is also their first since they ended their two-year engagement in December.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter in March. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, posted a photo of the baby’s feet with the caption: "She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed."

Shortly after the post, some fans assumed the baby's name was Celestial Seed. However, MGK cleared up the confusion. In an Instagram Story shared on March 31, he wrote, “Wait guys, her name isn’t Celestial Seed.” He added, “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.” Megan Fox has not shared any updates on social media since giving birth.

The new baby joins a blended family. Megan Fox is already mom to three sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. MGK has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship with Emma Cannon.

Now, with the arrival of their daughter, the couple is adjusting to life as parents together. While Megan has been staying out of the spotlight, MGK has been more open about sharing glimpses of his life as a dad.

