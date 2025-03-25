How is Machine Gun Kelly Trying to Win Back Pregnant Ex-Fiance Megan Fox? Reports Reveal Rapper's Alleged Attempts to Reconcile
The rapper is making desperate efforts to mend his relationship with Megan Fox after their December 2024 breakup.
Machine Gun Kelly, 34, is making a last-ditch attempt to reconcile with Megan Fox, 38, following their highly publicized breakup in December 2024. Determined to win her back, MGK—real name Colson Baker—has been attending therapy and church services in a bid to show personal growth and repair their fractured relationship. The split reportedly occurred after Fox discovered what appeared to be troubling messages on MGK’s phone, leading to accusations of infidelity.
Despite his persistent efforts, sources claim that Fox remains resolute in her decision to move forward. An insider close to the actress stated, “He’s been pleading with her to reconsider, but she’s standing firm.” Fox, who is expecting her fourth child, is already a mother to three sons from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green. With her baby on the way, the window for MGK to mend their relationship is quickly closing.
While Fox seems steadfast in her choice, MGK remains optimistic about salvaging their connection. According to sources, he is committed to improving himself and fostering a positive co-parenting dynamic. “He wants to prove to Megan that he’s serious about being a responsible father and partner,” a source revealed.
To demonstrate his commitment to change, MGK has been actively attending religious services. A recent Instagram post showed him at church, captioned: “Church was right on time today,” accompanied by baby bottle emojis and a hopeful message about his future.
While MGK’s attempts at self-improvement are evident, the success of his reconciliation efforts remains uncertain. His history of impulsive behavior, including controversial past incidents, raises doubts about whether therapy and church alone can rebuild trust. As the due date for Fox’s child approaches, only time will tell if MGK’s commitment to personal growth will be enough to mend their fractured relationship and regain Fox’s trust.
ALSO READ: Brian Austin Green Recalls Ex Megan Fox Getting Annoyed with His Chewing; 'She'd Gotten To The Point...'