Millie Bobby Brown Skips Stranger Things: The First Shadow Broadway Premiere; Here's Why

Millie Bobby Brown, who gained global fame for her role as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, did not attend the Broadway premiere of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The play officially opened at New York’s Marquis Theatre on Tuesday, April 22. Brown is currently busy filming Enola Holmes 3, the third film in the popular Netflix detective series.

Advertisement

She plays the title role of Enola Holmes, the clever younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. The actress has been involved in multiple Netflix projects, including Damsel and The Electric State, which premiered in March.

The third installment of the Enola Holmes series will see the return of several key cast members. Henry Cavill returns as Sherlock Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, and Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury. Himesh Patel joins as Dr. Watson, along with Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Mira Troy.

The film is directed by Philip Barantini and written by Jack Thorne, based on the book series by Nancy Springer. Thorne and Barantini have previously worked together on Netflix’s Adolescence as per PEOPLE.

According to the official synopsis, “Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

While Brown was absent, several stars of the original Stranger Things Netflix series showed up to support The First Shadow team. Among the attendees were Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Jamie Campbell Bower, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Brett Gelman, and Priah Ferguson.

Advertisement

Sadie Sink was not at the premiere either but did attend a preview show on Monday, her day off from performing in John Proctor Is the Villain at Broadway’s Booth Theatre.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a prequel set in 1959 in Hawkins, Indiana. It explores the early lives of Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado, Bob Newby, and Henry Creel, who later becomes Vecna in the TV series. The play was written by Kate Trefry, a writer on the TV show since season 2. “I was really given free rein to go crazy,” Trefry told PEOPLE.

“It [had] to fit in with everything we've done before on the show, and it also had to tie in with season 5, which I was working on at the same time that I was writing the play.” Directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, the production has transferred to Broadway after a successful run in London’s West End.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Reveals WHY He Approved of Millie Bobby Brown’s Husband Jake Bongiovi Right Away: 'But This One...'