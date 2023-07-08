When searching for a mind-bending movie on your preferred streaming service, don't limit yourself to the usual genres like sci-fi, fantasy, or psychological thrillers. Expand your horizons and discover hidden gems that can truly surprise you and leave you pondering. Our handpicked collection of lesser-known yet exceptional mind-blowing movies breaks the mold, proving that complexity and thought provocation can arise from any genre. Say goodbye to predictable twists and embrace the power of movies that challenge your perceptions, leaving you awestruck and craving more.





1. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Genre: Romance/Sci-fi

Romance/Sci-fi Star Cast: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Gerry Robert Byrne, Elijah Wood, Thomas Jay Ryan, Mark Ruffalo, Jane Adams, David Cross.

Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Gerry Robert Byrne, Elijah Wood, Thomas Jay Ryan, Mark Ruffalo, Jane Adams, David Cross. Director: Michel Gondry

Michel Gondry Writer: Charlie Kaufman

Charlie Kaufman Run time: 1h 48m

1h 48m Year of release: 2004

2004 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Science-fiction and romantic drama mash-ups are rare, but they create thought-provoking films that deeply engage audiences. "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" is the ultimate example, with Charlie Kaufman's Oscar-winning screenplay delving fearlessly into the chaotic depths of the human psyche and emotional turmoil.

The film follows a couple who, after a bitter breakup, decide to undergo a medical procedure to erase all memories of their time together. Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet deliver powerful performances, and the film's beautiful yet intricate story requires multiple viewings to fully grasp its brilliance.





2. Donnie Darko (2001)

Genre: Sci-fi/Drama

Sci-fi/Drama Star Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Mary McDonnell, Holmes Osborne, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Mary McDonnell, Holmes Osborne, Maggie Gyllenhaal Director: Richard Kelly

Richard Kelly Writer: Richard Kelly

Richard Kelly Run time: 1h 53m

1h 53m Year of release: 2001

2001 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 8/10

Donnie Darko, a cult sci-fi thriller, follows a troubled teen named Donnie (Jake Gyllenhaal). He's haunted by dreams of a giant rabbit called Frank, and as he follows Frank's instructions, bizarre and alarming events unfold. Donnie suspects he's trapped in a parallel reality, where his visions foretell a looming disaster. Directed by Richard Kelly, the film captivated audiences with its mind-bending narrative, time travel themes, and an unforgettable ending. Its eerie atmosphere and gripping pace leave viewers on the edge of their seats, making it a must-watch that demands multiple viewings to truly grasp its brilliance.

Advertisement





3. TÁR (2022)

Genre: Drama/Musical

Drama/Musical Star Cast: Cate Blanchett, Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, Adam Gopnik

Cate Blanchett, Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, Adam Gopnik Director: Todd Field

Todd Field Writer: Todd Field

Todd Field Run time: 2h 38m

2h 38m Year of release: 2022

2022 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Director Todd Field's latest film, TÁR, is already gaining well-deserved recognition on the awards circuit. Cate Blanchett's extraordinary performance has won her a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. TÁR revolves around Lydia Tár, a renowned composer and conductor, whose questionable interactions with her mentees thrust her into the spotlight. With its original perspective and nuanced storytelling, TÁR surprises viewers with its subtlety, daring, and boldness. The film is packed with clues and small details that will leave audiences craving multiple viewings. TÁR is undoubtedly one of the standout movies of this decade.





4. The Prestige (2006)

Genre: Sci-fi/Drama

Sci-fi/Drama Star Cast: Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Piper Perabo, Rebecca Hall, Scarlett Johansson, Samantha Mahurin, David Bowie.

Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Piper Perabo, Rebecca Hall, Scarlett Johansson, Samantha Mahurin, David Bowie. Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Writer: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Run time: 2h 10m

2h 10m Year of release: 2006

2006 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Christopher Nolan, known for his ambitious filmmaking, delivers his best in "The Prestige." Adapted from Christopher Priest's novel, the film follows two magicians in the 1890s engaged in a violent rivalry, each striving to outdo the other with the perfect trick.

Ego and deceit define these characters as the story twists and turns, leaving the audience constantly fooled. What starts as a period-piece thriller soon evolves into a complex web of science-fiction mystery. Surprisingly, the film's conclusion is both satisfying and cleverly executed, inviting multiple rewatches to uncover hidden nuances and evolving character relationships.









Advertisement

5. Synecdoche, New York (2008)

Genre: Drama

Drama Star Cast: Philip Seymour Hoffman, Catherine Keener, Sadie Goldstein, Tom Noonan, Peter Friedman, Charles Techman, Josh Pais, Daniel London.

Philip Seymour Hoffman, Catherine Keener, Sadie Goldstein, Tom Noonan, Peter Friedman, Charles Techman, Josh Pais, Daniel London. Director: Charlie Kaufman

Charlie Kaufman Writer: Charlie Kaufman

Charlie Kaufman Run time: 2h 4m

2h 4m Year of release: 2008

2008 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Charlie Kaufman's directorial debut, Synecdoche, New York, is a surreal and thought-provoking cult classic that keeps viewers captivated. Led by the brilliant Philip Seymour Hoffman, the talented cast draws you in, complementing the enigmatic storyline. With its opaque storytelling, the film begs for multiple viewings to fully unravel its depths and grasp its true meaning.





6. Predestination (2014)

Genre: Sci-fi/Action

Sci-fi/Action Star Cast: Ethan Hawke, Sarah Snook, Noah Taylor, Madeleine West, Christopher Kirby

Ethan Hawke, Sarah Snook, Noah Taylor, Madeleine West, Christopher Kirby Director: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig Writer: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig Run time: 1h 37m

1h 37m Year of release: 2014

2014 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Prepare to have your mind blown by Predestination, a mind-boggling, underrated sci-fi gem. This contained, paradoxical mystery cranks the WTF dial up to eleven. Join a time-traveling agent as he tracks down the enigmatic 'Fizzle Bomber' across time, while his inexperienced partner embarks on a perilous journey of self-discovery. With each twist, the stakes rise, and shocking revelations keep piling up. Brace yourself for a rollercoaster ride that will leave you both intrigued and disturbed. To truly grasp Predestination, a second watch is a must, but be warned: it may only deepen the confusion.

7. Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Horror/Thriller Star Cast: Tim Robbins, Elizabeth Peña, Danny Aiello, Matt Craven, Pruitt Taylor Vince

Tim Robbins, Elizabeth Peña, Danny Aiello, Matt Craven, Pruitt Taylor Vince Director: Adrian Lyne

Adrian Lyne Writer: Bruce Joel Rubin

Bruce Joel Rubin Run time: 1h 53m

1h 53m Year of release: 1990

1990 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Jacob's Ladder is a haunting and tragic journey into the troubled mind of a disturbed man. The film follows Jacob Singer (Tim Robbins), a Vietnam War veteran whose grip on reality slips away as he's plagued by flashbacks and hallucinations.

Advertisement

This unsettling tale of paranoia and fear stays with viewers long after the movie ends. It has a remarkable ability to make audiences feel what Jacob experiences. It's a gripping, nerve-wracking psychological horror that begs to be rewatched for full comprehension, although one viewing is more than enough for many.





8. Shutter Island (2010)

Genre: Thriller/Mystery

Thriller/Mystery Star Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Max von Sydow, Michelle Williams, Emily Mortimer, Patricia Clarkson, Jackie Earle Haley.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Max von Sydow, Michelle Williams, Emily Mortimer, Patricia Clarkson, Jackie Earle Haley. Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Writer: Laeta Kalogridis

Laeta Kalogridis Run time: 2h 18m

2h 18m Year of release: 2010

2010 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Prepare for a mind-blowing thriller as Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio team up once again. Shutter Island delivers a winding mystery with an unforgettable plot twist. DiCaprio's character, Teddy Daniels, embarks on a haunting journey to a remote psychiatric hospital to unravel the truth behind his wife's death and the disappearance of a patient. The film's eerie atmosphere adds to the suspense, while the talented cast shines on screen. Get ready to be captivated by Shutter Island's gripping story, so intriguing that viewers often find themselves revisiting it to piece together its mesmerizing puzzle.





9. 8 ½ (1963)

Genre: Fantasy/Drama

Fantasy/Drama Star Cast: Marcello Mastroianni, Anouk Aimée, Claudia Cardinale, Sandra Milo, Rossella Falk

Marcello Mastroianni, Anouk Aimée, Claudia Cardinale, Sandra Milo, Rossella Falk Director: Federico Fellini

Federico Fellini Writer: Federico Fellini

Federico Fellini Run time: 2h 18m

2h 18m Year of release: 1963

1963 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 8/10

Federico Fellini's 8 ½ is an iconic foreign-language film that captivates with its thought-provoking brilliance, humor, and stunning visuals. The story revolves around a successful filmmaker, Guido (Marcello Mastroianni), as he battles creative block and searches for inspiration for his next project.

With its enchanting dreamlike quality, the film blurs the line between Guido's vibrant reality and his fantastical memories and desires. While the narrative might be complex at first, the film's captivating style and mesmerizing cinematography by Gianni Di Venanzo make it a delightful journey worth revisiting.

Advertisement





10. The Sixth Sense (1999)

Genre: Thriller/Horror

Thriller/Horror Star Cast: Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, Toni Collette, Olivia Williams, Trevor Morgan, Donnie Wahlberg, Peter Anthony Tambakis, Jeffrey Zubernis.

Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, Toni Collette, Olivia Williams, Trevor Morgan, Donnie Wahlberg, Peter Anthony Tambakis, Jeffrey Zubernis. Director: M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan Writer: M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan Run time: 1h 48m

1h 48m Year of release: 1999

1999 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 8.2/10

The Sixth Sense, a compelling drama, featured an iconic plot twist that shattered the soul and immortalized Haley Joel Osment as the kid who saw dead people. Director M. Night Shyamalan's masterful twist in the film's final moments compelled audiences to immediately rewatch it. Upon revisiting the movie, the clues become glaringly obvious, showcasing the ingenious set-up of the twist. This second viewing allows Bruce Willis' performance to shine in a more tragic light, further enhancing the film's brilliance.







11. The Fountain (2006)

Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Star Cast: Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz, Ellen Burstyn, Mark Margolis, Stephen McHattie, Fernando Hernandez, Cliff Curtis, Sean Patrick Thomas.

Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz, Ellen Burstyn, Mark Margolis, Stephen McHattie, Fernando Hernandez, Cliff Curtis, Sean Patrick Thomas. Director: Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky Writer: Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky Run time: 1h 36m

1h 36m Year of release: 2006

2006 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Darren Aronofsky's mind-bending masterpiece, The Fountain, takes audiences on a wild journey that challenges their perceptions. With three interconnected stories, it delves into the desperate search of a scientist trying to save his wife, a Spanish conquistador on a quest for eternal youth, and a futuristic traveler protecting a life-giving tree. Despite criticism for its ambiguity and heavy use of symbolism, the film has gained a devoted cult following. Multiple viewings unravel its intricate narrative, revealing the profound exploration of immortality at its core.







12. Arrival (2016)

Advertisement

Genre: Sci-fi/Thriller

Sci-fi/Thriller Star Cast: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark O'Brien, Tzi Ma, Abigail Pniowsky, Julia Scarlett Dan.

Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark O'Brien, Tzi Ma, Abigail Pniowsky, Julia Scarlett Dan. Director: Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve Writer: Ted Chiang

Ted Chiang Run time: 1h 56m

1h 56m Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Denis Villeneuve, the master of thought-provoking science-fiction, has made a name for himself with captivating films like Dune and Blade Runner 2049. But he's also known for mind-bending dramas like Incendies and Enemy. Arrival combines these two styles perfectly, offering a blend of gripping hard sci-fi and a perplexing narrative.

Amy Adams shines as a linguistics professor, entrusted with the daunting task of communicating with one of twelve alien spacecraft that have landed on Earth, causing a tense global standoff. As the story unfolds, what initially appears to be memories takes a surprising turn, casting a tragic new light on the movie that becomes even more impactful upon subsequent viewings.







13. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Genre: Sci-fi/Adventure

Sci-fi/Adventure Director: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert Writer: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert Run time: 2h 19m

2h 19m Year of release: 2022

2022 OTT Platform: SonyLiv

SonyLiv IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Introducing the sensational film, Daniels' Everything Everywhere All at Once! This A24 masterpiece has taken the world by storm, captivating audiences with its unique storyline. Michelle Yeoh delivers a stellar performance as Evelyn Wang, a woman facing a crumbling business, a complex marriage, and a turbulent relationship with her daughter. But when she discovers that she holds the key to saving the entire multiverse, chaos ensues, leading to one extraordinary adventure after another.

Prepare to be amazed by the bizarre and captivating elements of this film. Subtitled rocks, hotdog fingers, life-saving paper cuts, and a multitude of googly eyes will keep you on the edge of your seat. And amidst all the absurdity, the movie masterfully combines humor with a profound existential message, reminding us to embrace life's unpredictability and embrace its quirks. You'll find yourself wanting to watch it again and again, unraveling the movie's true essence.

Advertisement





14. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Genre: Crime/Drama

Crime/Drama Star Cast: Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Laura Lovelace, John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Phil LaMarr, Frank Whaley, Burr Steers.

Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Laura Lovelace, John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Phil LaMarr, Frank Whaley, Burr Steers. Director: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Writer: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Run time: 2h 34m

2h 34m Year of release: 1994

1994 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 8.9/10

Quentin Tarantino's breakout film, "Reservoir Dogs," put him on the map, but it was his follow-up, "Pulp Fiction," that solidified his reputation as a masterful storyteller. This dark comedy/crime drama takes us into the seedy world of the Los Angeles criminal underworld, weaving together the lives of diverse characters in a stylish and violent web.

Advertisement

With its shifting perspectives and time jumps, "Pulp Fiction" may be overwhelming for first-time viewers. However, its 154-minute runtime never feels like a burden when you're immersed in Tarantino's signature rhythmic dialogue and a phenomenal cast of A-list Hollywood actors bringing the characters to life.







15. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Genre: Sci-fi/Adventure

Sci-fi/Adventure Star Cast: Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester, Daniel Richter, Leonard Rossiter, Margaret Tyzack, Robert Beatty, Sean Sullivan.

Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester, Daniel Richter, Leonard Rossiter, Margaret Tyzack, Robert Beatty, Sean Sullivan. Director: Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick Writer: Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick Run time: 2h 29m

2h 29m Year of release: 1968

1968 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Stanley Kubrick's timeless masterpiece, 2001: A Space Odyssey, is a must-watch for film buffs. It's a film that has sparked endless debates and discussions. From the awe-inspiring portrayal of human evolution to a secretive mission on the moon, the story takes us on a thrilling journey to Jupiter alongside the enigmatic HAL 9000 and the crew of Discovery One.

Despite its initial mixed reviews, 2001: A Space Odyssey has achieved legendary status in the world of cinema. Even today, it captivates modern audiences, leaving them pondering its meaning and significance. True to Kubrick's style, the film raises more questions than it answers. With visually stunning scenes that remain impressive by today's standards, it offers an epic adventure that demands multiple viewings in an attempt to unravel its mysteries.

Also read: 20 Best suspense movies as per IMDb that will keep you hooked