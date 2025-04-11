THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra was asked about misconceptions Americans have about India and she had sassy answer

When Priyanka Chopra became Miss World 2000, we didn't know that she would be dominating the globe just a little more than a decade later. The talented diva made her successful international debut in 2012 with her single In My City and later worked on several big Hollywood films and series. Back in 2017, ahead of her film Baywatch's release, Priyanka opened up about misconceptions Americans have about India and vice versa. She had a sassy answer and revealed that US natives think all Indians have arranged marriages.

Advertisement

During an interview with Vogue, Priyanka was asked about the misconceptions Americans have about India. Replying to the quick question, the actress said, "that we all have arranged marriages, and that we speak a language called Indian. It's like saying I speak American."

Priyanka was also asked about the misconceptions Indians have about Americans. Answering the question, she said, "that all Americans are super rich, and you can sue anyone here." Priyanka also jokingly added, "though, that might be true." The actress also sent an emotional message to her fans in India and said, "Ghar ki bahut yaad aati hai (I miss the home a lot)."

Priyanka Chopra is one of the busiest actresses worldwide who is working on multiple projects internationally and even here in India. Despite her busy schedule, she makes it a point to spend enough time with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie. Priyanka's Instagram feed is full of her endearing moments with her family.

Advertisement

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the American action spy drama Citadel alongside Richard Madden. Produced by Russo Brothers, season 2 of the show is already in the making. The actress will also be seen in films like Heads of State, The Bluff, and Untitled SS Rajamouli film with Mahesh Babu. As a producer, Priyanka's 2024 films To Kill A Tiger, Women Of My Billion, Born Hungry, and Anuja created a global impact.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more Bollywood updates.

ALSO READ: Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan to play triple role in time-travel saga; Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta's return on cards? Find out