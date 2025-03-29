Noah Centineo Reacts to The Recruit's Abrupt Cancelation After Season 2; Says Netflix Has a 'Certain Mandate'

Noah Centineo addressed The Recruit’s sudden cancellation after season 2. On Thursday, March 27, the actor attended the premiere of his latest film, Warfare. His new project’s premiere came in the wake of his Netflix series’s surprise cancellation.

At the red carpet, Centineo chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about the streamer’s decision to pull the curtain down on the action-drama. “It is what it is,” he replied. “Netflix, they have a certain mandate that they need to fill,” the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor added.

Even though the show ended after two seasons, he was proud of the work they did and the “strong cult” fan following that they garnered. Centineo claimed that the show didn’t fit into the streamer’s requirements, so everyone should move on.

The Recruit follows Owen Hendricks (Centineo), a CIA agent who gets embroiled in a massive international conflict after “an asset tries to expose their relationship to the agency,” as per the official synopsis.

Speaking to the outlet, the actor reflected on filming the action-drama series. Centineo explained that he learned a lot throughout the filming of seasons one and two, especially the behind-the-scenes and creative process of making a show.

Learning how a show gets made was the “most educational” part of the whole experience for Centineo. “And also having such a great cast,” he added. The show also starred Joseph Quinn, Charles Melton, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, and many others.

Centineo’s new A24 film, Warfare, is an Iraq-set actioner that follows a group of Navy SEALs as they embark on a dangerous mission. The war story is told through their memories of the event and touches on the themes of brotherhood amid chaos.

Warfare will be released on April 18, 2025. The Recruit seasons one and two are streaming on Netflix.