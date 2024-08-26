Oasis Reunion Rumors Heat Up As Liam And Noel Gallagher Drop Cryptic Social Media Teaser

An Oasis reunion seems to be definitely, maybe, on the cards! Founders and famously scuffling brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher seemed to confirm that the popular British band is getting back together after the pair posted a cryptic clip showcasing the date, August 27, 2024, and time, 8 a.m., on their respective X (formerly known as Twitter) handles on Sunday, August 25.

The official Oasis website also had "27.08.24" displayed on its main page.

The development over the weekend followed reports in the UK press about Oasis performing in the U.K. in 2025, including a 10-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium. Liam fueled the speculation about the possible reunion in a series of social media posts. “I never did like the word FORMER,” the singer said on X Sunday morning.

And when a user complained about the band possibly playing Heaton Park in Manchester, calling it a “terrible venue,” Liam replied, “See you down the front, you big fanny.”

Oasis formally disbanded in 2009 after playing their last big gig at the V Festival 15 years ago. The band, consisting of frontman Liam and guitarist-songwriter Noel, formed in 1991 and became an instant chart-topping act in the late 1990s. Their first album, Definitely Maybe, became the fastest-selling debut album ever, and their sophomore record, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, secured their status as the UK’s prominent rock stars.

Thirty years later, Oasis still enjoys popularity with 21 million listeners on Spotify.

The brothers' always-sparring relationship ended after a physical fight broke out between the two before a concert in Paris, and Noel quit the band. The two have not performed together since; however, Liam just finished a tour with his band where he played Definitely Maybe to, needless to say, a rapturous reception.

He also has been ardent about the two reuniting on stage, but Noel appears to have come aboard recently, with speculations of his expensive divorce last year influencing his views on the reunion.

This past April, Oasis received its first nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which, if inducted, could have facilitated a reunion between the Gallagher brothers. However, when reacting to the nomination, Liam swiftly shut down that possibility, calling the museum and the organization “full of BUMBACLARTS.” In another post, he said that his brother loves hanging out with celebrities, so he’d probably go.

Amid the Gallagher brothers considering reuniting, the Daily Mail on Sunday revealed that a slot for Oasis has been left open at Glastonbury for next summer.

