Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Thanks GF Georgina Chapman’s 2 Kids With Harvey Weinstein After Best Actor Win for The Brutalist

Adrien Brody recently earned another Oscar during the 97th Academy Awards. The actor, while delivering his acceptance speech, thanked the two children of his girlfriend, Dash and India.

The King Kong star won the award for Best Actor for his performance in The Brutalist. When Brody stepped onto the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to accept his award from presenter Cillian Murphy, he delivered an inspiring speech.

For those who may not know, Cillian Murphy won the same award last year for his performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

"Thank you, God. Thank you for this blessed life," said the Cadillac Records actor. He then expressed his gratitude for the “outpouring of love” from everyone who had treated him with respect and appreciation.

After thanking his management team and The Brutalist writer Brady Corbet, he added, "To my amazing partner, [Georgina Chapman], who has not only reinvigorated my self-worth but also my sense of value and values, and to her beautiful children, Dash and India—I know this has been a roller coaster, but thank you for accepting me into your lives. Popsie's coming home a winner."

Meanwhile, it is important to note that Adrien Brody was also nominated for this year’s Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards, and the British Academy Film Awards.

The Academy Award category for Best Actor also included nominees such as Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Ralph Fiennes for Conclave, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, and Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice.

For those who may not know, Brody portrayed a Hungarian immigrant and architect in The Brutalist. His character arrives in the U.S. during the Holocaust era.

The Oscars took place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.